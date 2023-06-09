To enjoy the neighborhood boxing festivals in La Perla del Otún

Julián Andrés Santa

The Risaraldense Boxing League continues to reach the different neighborhoods and sectors of Pereira. This is how its president, Cristian Henao, in the company of the Secretary of Sports of the Risaraldense capital, Gustavo Rivera, made the official launch of the neighborhood festivals that will start from today and will go until the next holiday Monday, June 12, with the aim of continue promoting this discipline and teaching it in the sports community.

PARTICIPANTS

Cristian Henao, president of the Boxing League, expressed: «These events will be completely free for everyone to be certified as judges and referees of the Colombian Boxing Federation. We will have an average of 100 athletes in the junior, child, youth and senior categories, supported by the Pereira Sports Secretariat.

Let us remember that the boxing competitions of the 2023 National and Paranational Games of the Coffee Axis will take place at the Higher Technical Institute.

FESTIVAL SCHEDULE

Today Friday June 9

Place: Plaza de Bolívar, around 3 in the afternoon.

Saturday

Place: Industrial Park, also around 3 in the afternoon.

Domingo

Place: Guadalupe Zapata Park in Cuba, at 2 in the afternoon.

Holiday Monday June 12

Place: Caimalito, time to be confirmed.

THE SECRETARY

Gustavo Rivera, Pereira’s secretary, extended the invitation for them to come to participate and observe everything related to boxing. “We are going to have training schools, we are going to have many boxing matches and we want all our children and young people to be able to enjoy this great boxing evening and through sport acquire healthy habits and lifestyles.”