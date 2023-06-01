To make the future in Saaremaa!

Saaremaa is home to the smallest unit of Tallinn University of Technology‘s Faculty of Engineering, Kuressaare College, which is special not only for its island location, but also for its blue economy and marine engineering curricula. The study mostly takes place in Saaremaa, Kuressaare, where there are many sea-related companies and researchers. The college also operates a marine technology competence center, with a 60-meter model test pool, the only one in the Baltic States.

Kuressaare College offers three study programs starting this fall: marine engineering and small ship construction, sustainable blue economy technologies and marine engineering. The last two of them are completely new. Electronic applications can be submitted in the admission information system SAIS (www.sais.ee) until Until July 4, 2023.

Applied higher education in marine engineering and small shipbuilding is for those who love the sea and technology. “This is a major where you can learn how to build and design various smaller vessels over the course of four years – boats, launches, yachts and work vessels,” explains program manager Mikhail Afanasjev. “You will learn what materials and equipment are used in shipbuilding and how they work. You also have the opportunity to test your ideas yourself in the model test pool and material laboratory. In addition, you can choose the marine electronics module, where you will learn about electrical systems and navigation devices. When you graduate from university, you will be a marine engineering engineer who can work both in Estonia and abroad.”

In order to get a study place, the candidate must have an average grade of at least 3.5 or a math exam score of at least 50 points and a score of at least 5 points on the admission form and interview.

Syllabus information: https://taltech.ee/meretehnika or

International marine engineering Master’s studies, which is taught in English, is intended for those who want to deepen their knowledge in the maritime and shipping field. The curriculum is unique in the world: the focus is on the construction of new ships as well as the conversions made during the use of ships.

“In the two-year master’s program, the student will gain in-depth knowledge of the design, construction and materials of floating structures,” explains program manager Liina Tabri. The curriculum consists of both theoretical and practical learning conducted in state-of-the-art laboratories.

You can test your theoretical knowledge in practice in the master’s program in marine engineering. Picture: Kuressaare College

“Comprehensive possibilities have been created for ship model tests in the basin and open water, computer simulations, evaluation of materials and production technologies in marine climate and wave loads. Before starting the construction of the marine device, the students create a complete model of it in a virtual environment and perform thorough simulations,” explains Tabri.

The graduate of the study program is an expert in the design and construction of a ship or other marine structure and can work as a highly paid engineer or production manager in a shipyard, as a designer in an engineering office, as a researcher in a prestigious university. “It is not a rare situation when a graduate becomes a successful manager of the company he founded,” notes Liina Tabri. The program is aimed at both recent bachelor’s graduates and already working professionals who want to improve their knowledge and skills.

The prerequisite for applying to the master’s program in marine engineering is a bachelor’s degree in a technical discipline, and in order to obtain a place, a letter of motivation and an interview in English must be submitted.

Syllabus information: https://taltech.ee/sisseastuja/magistrioppe-erialad/meretehnika

Sustainable blue economy technologies the bachelor’s program invites to study those who care about the state of the marine environment and want to find and implement technological solutions for better use of marine resources. The keywords of the curriculum are sustainability, valorization of natural resources and marine products, and technologies.

For a deeper understanding of marine processes, one must know physical phenomena and chemical processes. “We explain to students the interrelationships between nature, man and economic activity. We analyze the impact and consequences of human activity, we teach to test and use different technologies,” explains program manager Merit Kindsigo.

“We provide an overview of climate change and energy, teach design and digital production and green entrepreneurship. We introduce innovation and economical materials”.

Sustainable blue economy technologies in a futuristic way. Image: Midjourney.com

The list of optional subjects is long: from commodity valorization to coastal tourism and from maritime transport to product development and design.

Completing the three-year study program provides preparation to work as a project manager, sustainable technologies coordinator, consultant, specialist in the field of blue economy. Jobs related to the sustainable blue economy can be found in sectors related to renewable energy, fisheries, aquaculture, maritime transport and technology, marine environmental protection and coastal tourism. It is also possible to continue in master’s studies and engage in scientific development and research.

A study place is guaranteed by a score of at least 50 points in general mathematics and at least 50 points in Estonian / 60 points in Estonian as a second language.

Syllabus information:

https://taltech.ee/sisseastuja/bakalaureuseoppe-erialad/kestlikud-sinimajanduse-tehnoloogiad

Read more about admission conditions here: https://taltech.ee/sisseastuja/sisseastumine-ja-bakalaureuseoppe-vastuvott/

Information on passing the entrance exams for mathematics and the Estonian language (applied higher education and bachelor’s degree):

March 1 – June 26 at 12:00 p.m registration for the mathematics and Estonian language entrance exam (www.sais.ee). NB! Those graduates of 2023 whose broad mathematics state exam score is below 40 points OR narrow mathematics state exam scores below 70 points cannot take the mathematics entrance exam.

registration for the mathematics and Estonian language entrance exam (www.sais.ee). NB! Those graduates of 2023 whose broad mathematics state exam score is below 40 points OR narrow mathematics state exam scores below 70 points cannot take the mathematics entrance exam. June 27 – TalTech mathematics entrance exam in Tallinn and Tartu

– TalTech mathematics entrance exam in Tallinn and Tartu June 28 – TalTech’s Estonian language entrance exam in Tallinn

More information: https://taltech.ee/sisseastuja/sisseastumine-ja-bakalaureuseoppe-vastuvott#p14553

The post Making the future in Saaremaa! appeared first on Lääne Elu.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

