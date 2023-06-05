To prison brothers who would have sexually abused an indigenous woman in Arauca – news

Having given his vote of confidence to an entity, with little experience, to carry out civil works has the former governor of Arauca, José Facundo Castillo Cisneros, on the ropes, to whom the Attorney General’s Office, for this fact, opened a charge sheet.

The facts date back to September 2021 when the project, called “Construction of rigid concrete pavement of the road that connects the corregimiento of San Lorenzo to the corregimiento of Santa Rosa, in the municipality of Nóvita (Chocó)” was granted, for its execution, to the MIXED FUND and whose approval also had the endorsement of the Collegiate Body of Peace Administration and Decision, -OCAD PAZ-.

The fact that entangles the former president of Arauca is that he, as a representative of the departments in the OCAD PAZ, had a voice and a vote to choose the entity in charge of executing the road infrastructure project and, without taking into account the alarms that had already the control entity turned on about lack of experience of the MIXED FUND, gave his vote of confidence to said entity.

Another aggravating circumstance against ex-governor Castillo Cisneros is that he did not comply with the recommendations that the director of OCAD PAZ gave regarding said executor and the lack of trust and lack of suitability to carry out works of this type.

The Public Ministry warned that the MIXED FUND not only cracked in percentage of performance but also in the planning, approval and execution of the project.

Given the events, the Delegate Attorney for the Follow-up of Royalty Resources, John Harvey Pinzón, considers that the attitude of the former official “It is serious and it was executed with intent because he knew the facts constituting a disciplinary offense.”

The delegate emphasizes that the former official “Having been warned of the shortcomings that the MIXED FUND had to execute civil works contracts, he ignored the warning by issuing and ratifying his positive vote in favor of said entity”.

Lastly, Attorney John Harvey Pinzón Navarrete called on governors, mayors and members of OCAD PAZ to “exercise stricter control in terms of the selection of entities that meet the standards for the execution of said projects and more so when large royalty resources are at stake.”

Source: Attorney General’s Office

