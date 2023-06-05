Home » Lääne Elu newspaper on Tuesday, June 6
Lääne Elu newspaper on Tuesday, June 6

The Vorms hunting dispute reached the court

The dispute over the right to hunt in Vorms has ended up in court, because the NGO Rannarootslane challenged the environmental board’s draft decision and the Tallinn Administrative Court suspended the establishment of the right to use the hunting area in Vorms.

The peninsula that was closed comes to life

The Crimean holm, the future Marienholm, is coming to life: the first mini-houses are here, the piles of gravel will become viewing platforms, and the construction of the peninsula will begin this year.

