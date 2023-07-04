Home » Pick and plate in Medellin Wednesday July 5, 2023
News

Pick and plate in Medellin Wednesday July 5, 2023

by admin
Pick and plate in Medellin Wednesday July 5, 2023

This is the rotation of the Pico y Placa for Wednesday, July 5, 2023. The measure applies in Medellín, Caldas, Sabaneta, La Estrella, Envigado, Itagüí, Bello, Copacabana, Girardota and Barbosa, both for private vehicles (cars, trucks , campers, motorcycles and four-wheelers), as well as two and four-stroke motorcycles, motorcycles, three-wheelers and mopeds.

This is the restriction:

To see vehicles exempted from pick and plate, click here.

Failure to comply with the peak and license plate measure generates the immobilization of the vehicle and an economic sanction of 15 legal daily minimum wages in force, equivalent to $500,000. For the reasons for exemption that require prior registration, applications must be submitted through www.medellin.gov.co.

Other peak and plate days:

You may also be interested in

See also  The Caluso-Crevalcore twinning begins without the mayor or patronage

You may also like

Navy rescued 30 Asian migrants in Cabo Tiburón,...

#Sky20Anni, a special day on the occasion of...

DRC: nearly 50 Mobondo militiamen arrested at Kwango...

Western front of the ELN began an indefinite...

The Controversial Case: Electric Bicycle Owner Held Liable...

This is how small planets can form between...

20 good students from Läänemaa attended the reception...

To jail 5 alleged members of “Los Juanitos”,...

Rome: the competition for 800 new traffic policemen...

Ivonne Nóchez achieves the first silver medal for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy