Under-19, Pakistan also won the second match against Bangladesh

The visiting Bangladesh U-19 team defeated the host Bangladesh U-19 team in the second ODI match as well. Green shirts won the second match by 78 runs. In the second match played in Chittogram, Bangladesh U-19 won the toss and decided to field. Batting first, Pakistan U-19 scored 271 runs in the allotted 50 overs. The highlight of Pakistan’s innings in the match played at the Zahoor Ahmad Chaudhry Stadium was the brilliant century of Azan Owais who scored 105 runs off 125 balls with the help of 15 fours. He scored 69 runs while batting well in the first ODI as well. Captain Saad Baig scored 51 runs and his innings included 4 fours and a six. Azan Owais and Saad Baig added 126 runs in the third wicket partnership. Shamail Hussain managed to score 33 and Amir Hussain 29 runs. On behalf of Bangladesh U-19, Iqbal Hussain Amon took 4 wickets by giving 72 runs and Muzaffar Rahman got 3 wickets by giving 52 runs. In response, Bangladesh U-19 team got out by scoring 193 runs in 47 overs. Shahab James was the top scorer with 42 runs. Adil bin Siddiq scored 40 runs. Muhammad Ismail took 3 wickets by giving 46 runs in ten overs from Pakistan U-19. Emil Khan. Ali Asfand and Arafat Minhas dismissed two players each. Azan Owais was declared the man of the match. Pakistan has taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.