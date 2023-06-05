Home » ELPA Awards: Kyle Hines ‘Most Respected Player’ Again, Darius Thompson ‘Best Newcomer’
ELPA Awards: Kyle Hines ‘Most Respected Player’ Again, Darius Thompson ‘Best Newcomer’

ELPA, the Euroleague players’ association, has started announcing the winners of the individual awards for this year.

Let’s start with Kyle Hines, who is the ‘Most Respected Player’ for the third time. Darius Thompson instead wins the ‘Best Newcomer’ after his excellent season at Baskonia.

Finally Luke Sikma, big man of Alba Berlin, won the ‘Fair Play’ award for the second time in a row.

