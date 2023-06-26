To save and intensively use land and strictly abide by the red line of cultivated land, Hangzhou held a publicity campaign to commemorate the 33rd National “Land Day”-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

Economical and intensive use of land and strict adherence to the red line of cultivated land Hangzhou held a publicity campaign to commemorate the 33rd National “Land Day”

Hangzhou Daily News June 25th is the 33rd national “Land Day”. Around this year’s theme “Saving and Intensively Using Land and Strictly Observing the Red Line of Cultivated Land”, Hangzhou held a series of themed promotional activities.

The knowledge of cultivated land protection was spread to the fields, and the comprehensive land improvement policy was delivered to the hearts of farmers… Early yesterday morning, nearly 200 representatives from all walks of life gathered in Yushan Township, Fuyang District to witness the city’s “Land Day” this year. The publicity campaign kicked off.

Good mountains and good water to raise good rice are also inseparable from the hard work of the people who grow the food. “I have been growing grain for 15 years. Through growing grain these years, the pockets of me and other farmers have been ‘bulged’. This is inseparable from the government’s platform construction and policy support!” At the scene, “big grain grower” Zhou Wufu told The voice of the grain growers over the years; the “Tian Chang” of Yushan Township introduced his experience in carrying out the protection of cultivated land: “The function of the cultivated land in Fuyang is getting better and better, thanks to the support of the villagers…”

Since last year, all parts of Hangzhou have actively implemented the application construction of the “Cultivated Land Intelligent Protection” scenario of “civil air defense + technical defense”, and have embarked on a new road of cultivated land protection with local characteristics. Stories about farmland protection were also spread among the students through the “Land Day” activities.

At the scene of the event, students from the School of Science and Technology and Art of Zhejiang Sci-tech University wrote and directed a sitcom, and brought “Tian Chang’s Joy, Anger and Sorrow” to the stage. Various details of farmland protection work.

“Such a variety of ‘Land Day’ publicity activities are entertaining and educational, which not only subtly enhances the villagers’ awareness of farmland protection, but also triggers everyone’s thinking on how to further guard the red line of farmland.” In the cultural auditorium of Yushan Township , a village cadre stopped and watched in front of the “Land Day” publicity display board, and couldn’t help but feel emotional.

“Keep in mind the ‘big country’, establish a sense of priority in protection, resolutely guard the red line of cultivated land protection and the bottom line of food security, and firmly hold the rice bowl in your own hands.” The relevant person in charge of the Municipal Planning and Natural Resources Bureau said that they will continue to deepen the theme education, Constantly make unremitting efforts to do a good job in the promotion of “cultivated land protection”, continue to build social consensus, and make cultivated land protection a conscious action of the whole society.

In the next step, Hangzhou will deepen the establishment and improvement of a long-term mechanism for farmland protection and management, make good use of farmland protection compensation funds, actively explore the establishment of a new mechanism of “whoever protects and benefits” farmland, and rely on measures such as comprehensive land improvement to identify and protect farmland resources and the economy. Improve the quality of development, leverage industrial innovation, and promote the balance between urban and rural prosperity, realize the city’s more contiguous arable land, more optimized spatial layout, and more effective comprehensive renovation, and strive to become a model city for Hangzhou to become a demonstration zone for high-quality development and construction of common prosperity in Zhejiang make greater contributions.

