Vigemark on the situation in Kosovo | Info

Head of Eulex, Lars Gunnar Vigemark, said that tensions in the north of Kosovo are still high, that people do not feel safe and that urgent de-escalation and new elections are needed.

Source: EULEX

“We are witnessing incidents, stormy rhetoric and an unstable security situation in the north of Kosovo, as well as a vacuum of security and the rule of law”, Vigemark said.

He points out that the current situation in the north of Kosovo cannot become the new normal, reports “Kosovo Online”.

“There must be de-escalation immediately, new elections in the north must be held as soon as possible and with the participation of Serbs. A long-term solution can only be found through dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina with the mediation of the EU. This is primarily for Kosovo, Serbia, the region and the EU.” , said Vigemark.

He points out that there can be no impunity for the perpetrators of violence, no matter who they are, adding that law enforcement institutions must continue to work hard so that “criminal groups operating in the north do not take advantage of the security vacuum created after the resignation of Kosovo Serb police officials.” .

“The judicial system must handle these cases in a professional and impartial manner, respecting the basic rights of those accused or suspected of committing violent acts, regardless of their ethnicity. And EULEX will be there to monitor how Kosovo institutions handle these cases,” Vigemark said.

He says that not only EULEX is facing significant challenges in the north of Kosovo, but also the Kosovo authorities, KFOR, as well as the population whose lives have worsened due to tensions on the ground.

“Steps for calming and de-escalation are urgently needed in the interest of Kosovo’s security and the well-being of all its communities,” said Vigemark, who is ending his term at the head of EULEX.

When it comes to the rule of law in Kosovo, Vigemark believes that there is still much room for improvement.

