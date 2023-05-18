To steal the baby, she murdered her best friend in Córdoba

In the town of Los Amarillos, rural area of ​​Sahagún, Córdoba, a macabre event was recorded, where a woman was murdered by her friend to extract the baby from her. The alleged murderer pretended to be pregnant for several months, and as the date of the alleged birth approached, she prepared this vile crime that has shocked the population.

The victim was identified as Luz Neida Bettín Valdovino, from whom the approximately 32-week-old baby she was carrying in her womb was extracted through an artisanal caesarean section.

The baby taken from her mother’s womb was rescued in the Camu San Rafael de Sahagún, where she was taken by a woman, who stated that she had given birth to her hours before, which aroused suspicions in the care center, for which they alerted the Police, the To be evaluated, the doctor who attended her confirmed that the suspect had not had labor.

Sadith Vanessa Martínez, the alleged murderer, was expecting a baby, news that she boasted on social networks, which is why she kept that lie so credible that everything seemed normal on the networks, an adorable mother like Luz Neida who would soon give birth .

The commander of the Córdoba Police Department, Colonel John Fredy Suárez, stated that the rapid reaction of the authorities allowed the location of the victim’s body and the arrest of the alleged murderer.

“It is an unfortunate fact, thanks to the information from the Camu de Sahagún staff and the collaboration of the inhabitants of Los Amarillos and other rural communities of that municipality, we were able to capture the alleged attacker, who is already at the disposal of the judicial authorities,” he said. the official.

Likewise, the Police confirmed that the newborn is in good condition in a Sahagún care center, where the nurses decided to call her by the name of Milagros.

It is unknown if the woman had accomplices in this horrifying scene, which is why this fact remains under investigation by the authorities.

The murder of Luz Neida Bettín Valdovino is the third femicide that has occurred in Córdoba in less than a month. On April 26, the social leader of the Cabildo Zenú de Cantagallo, Mary Cruz Petro, was assassinated in Ciénaga de Oro, and on the 24th of that same month, Tatiana Arroyo died after being beaten by her husband.

