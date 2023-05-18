In Ireland there are 10 nature destinations to keep in mind for your next trip. idyllic places inside the Emerald Isle for an immersion in the wild nature that regenerates you.

Ireland: 10 nature destinations for your next trip

We have 10 proposals, very different from each other.

The tree-lined avenue called The Dark Hedges also made famous by the Game of Thrones series, the sanctuary of whales and dolphins which can also be admired from the mainland, the Giant’s Causeway o Giant’s Road, in County Antrim, in Northern Ireland, from which to admire the Ocean, the Benbulben in County Sligo with its singular shape that has earned it the name of Table Mountainthe vast limestone plateau of the Burren, County Clare, with its mix of Mediterranean and arctic-alpine plants, some of the darkest skies in Europe meeting from Ireland’s Ancient East to the Wild Atlantic Way, passing Cliffs of Moher, from which to admire the stars with the naked eye,

Clifden, in full Connemara, Valentia Island, County Kerry, or beaches such as Malahide Beach, near Dublinwhere you can be enchanted by the Irish skies, the green heart of the island called Ireland’s Hidden Heartlandscrossed by the River Shannon, in which to enjoy the joys of Irish freshwater, the parks to protect flora and fauna which are one of the greatest testimonies of the love of nature spread throughout the island of Ireland, and excursions as the Great Western Greenwayin County Mayo, to be explored on foot, by bike and on horseback, the cliffs of Slieve League, with their many well-marked paths or the Morne Mountains, the paradise of mountain biking in Northern Ireland are the 10 nature destinations for your next trip to Ireland. With a single caution for all activities: don’t get too distracted by the beauty of what you see.

