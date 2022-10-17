Listen to the audio version of the article

With the closing on 14 October a Montecitorio of the match for the presidencies of the Chambers, Parliament formally gets back into gear to deal with the most urgent dossiers. And what is looming is a real race against time.

Fulfillments by December

In two and a half months, the Chamber and Senate will first have to bring the Aid ter decree to fruition, rule on the light version of Nadef presented by the Draghi executive and then on its revision with the programmatic objectives of public finance and beyond, which will be set by the new government.

But on the basis of the roadmap sketched by the center-right, waiting for the head of state to confer, probably to Giorgia Melons, the task of forming the new executive, already by the first half of November (at the latest around 20) the Chambers should begin to deal with the maneuver and the related tax decree. Which could also absorb the tranche of aid to shore up families and businesses against expensive energy even in the last part of the year using in the first instance the space of 10 billion still available for 2022, as indicated by Nadef itself. Although it is not yet completely excluded that the new executive may have recourse to a specific Dl for the support.

The tasks of the Chambers

In any case, the next executive will have to submit the usual report to the vote of the Chambers in order to obtain authorization to use the available fiscal space. To be fully operational, however, the Chambers, once the parliamentary groups have been constituted, will have to “activate” the permanent committees by also electing their presidents.

But the same Commissions will have to deal with the slimming treatment of parliamentarians imposed by the constitutional reform wanted by the M5S. And the “mismatch” that arises between Palazzo Madama and Montecitorio is certainly not destined to facilitate a smooth progress of the works.