To the port to buy fish, tar the boat or open oysters

On Saturday, the fifth fishing harbor day, five Läänemaa harbors will introduce the life of coastal fishermen, sell fresh fish and offer fish food.

Already on Saturday morning at 8 o’clock the activity starts in the ports of Nõva, Dirham, Topu and Puise. The people of Vormese start a little later, around 11 o’clock, when the first ferry arrives on the island.

The Fisheries Information Center selects one harbor from each county to help organize the day of open fishing harbors. This year, among the ports of Lääne County, Nõva is in first place.

