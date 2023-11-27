to the rescue of traditions

Guacoche, a picturesque district of Valledupar, is ready to celebrate its XIX Folkloric and Cultural Festival of La Tinaja, an event that highlights not only the cultural richness of the place but also the efforts to revitalize traditions that have faded over time.

In the past, communication with Guacoche was carried out by crossing the Guatapurí River, a testimony of its historical roots. This community, mostly of African descent, carries with it a musical heritage, with rhythms and dances that have marked its identity over the years. Unfortunately, some of these cultural expressions have been lost, as has the ancient tradition of making jars, containers that used to be fundamental in the daily life of the community.

In an effort to revitalize the artisanal production of jars, a community movement has emerged. The proposal includes contact with Artesanías de Colombia, seeking not only to rescue a tradition, but also to boost its demand, generate employment and promote economic sustainability. The ancient practice of storing water in jars, now replaced by modern methods, could find new uses, including its incorporation into the decorative sphere.

An additional objective is to train children in this technique, ensuring the intergenerational transmission of knowledge and skills.

Guacoche has not been exempt from the challenges of armed conflict and violence. The community has been recognized as a victim of collective reparation, marking the beginning of a reconstruction process.

Despite the notorious deficiencies, the paving of the road and improvements in services have contributed to a progressive transformation. However, challenges remain, and it is in this context that the community seeks new opportunities and forms of resilience.

In 2013, the Carboandes Foundation, in collaboration with the municipality and the Pintuco Foundation, launched the ‘Guacoche de Colores’ program. This initiative, which had the active participation of the inhabitants, painted the township’s houses with vibrant colors, injecting vitality and a renewed sense of identity. This visual intervention not only transformed the appearance of the place, but also symbolized the resilience and hope of the community.

This year the Festival will take place from December 15 to 17 and will be in tribute to María Teresa Márquez Ibarra, José Tomás Márquez Fragoso and Miguel Villazó Missad.

