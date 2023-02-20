Home News To the rhythm of mapalé, the Queen of Carnival exalted tradition in the parade on Vía 40
With his amazing movements, he infected an overflowing river of carnival people.

The Queen of the Carnival of Barranquilla, Natalia De Castro, continues to infect the carnival fans with joy.

This time, at the Great Parade of Tradition, the second parade of the heritage festival.

With smiles, kisses and a lot of dancing, the sovereign infected an overflowing river of carnival people who lived, danced and turned Vía 40 into a total joy.

“Very happy for our Great Tradition Parade, one of the most beautiful things of our Carnival, our folkloric groups that keep the tradition and legacy alive,” said the Queen.

The sovereign wore a dress called ‘Akanke’, an African name that means very beautiful and adorable, which at first glance radiates love, beauty and majesty, just like Natalia.

This creation, designed by Randy Severiche from Soledad, pays homage to the mapalé dance.

The Native Artistic Corporation accompanied the Queen in the middle of a wonderful show to the rhythm of mapalé.

Natalia De Castro will continue her schedule tonight at the Festival of Orchestras to turn on the 50th race ‘as it is’.

See also  Build a Dream of Innovation and Entrepreneurship for Youth——A Summary of the "Internet +" College Student Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition

