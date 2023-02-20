It is rumored that the vivo V27 series will be released soon. Recently, the official website of vivo India has officially started the product warm-up. It has announced the appearance and features of the vivo V27 series.

From the official picture, the vivo V27 series will indeed be modified from the Chinese version of the vivo S16 series, but according to the usual specifications and functions will be adjusted, the three-camera system will have a ring fill light, which can provide more natural fill light. Light effect, equipped with a curved screen of up to 120Hz, the back cover also has a corresponding curved design, coupled with the transparent material treatment on the top and the English words of professional photography, the vivo V27 series seems to have the texture and atmosphere of the former flagship of the vivo X70 Pro at first glance.

The vivo V27 series is confirmed to be equipped with the Sony IMX766v photosensitive element at the highest, and still emphasizes the portrait shooting function. From the photos of the body, we can also know that the vivo V27 series will have optical anti-shake, and the signature photochromic technology is not absent, but it is currently announced The colors of the “Yan Ruyu” are only blue (with photochromism) and black. The Chinese version of “Yan Ruyu” has a more detailed color-changing design, which is quite special. If the international version is not released in the end, I personally think it is a pity.

▲ The vivo V27 will still inherit the design of the photochromic back cover. The blue model is that the back cover will change from sky blue to dark blue after being irradiated by UV light.

▲ The Chinese version of vivo S16 has a special gradient color change, but it seems that the international version of vivo V27 may lack this special design.

Current rumors show that the vivo V27 series will have three models, the highest-end vivo V27 Pro will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor, the vivo V27 will use a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor, and the lowest-end V27e will be a MediaTek G99 processor. The 4G mobile phones with high-end processors, V27 Pro and V27 will meet consumers in Taiwan soon if there is no accident.