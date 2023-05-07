Today starts the Surf City El Salvador ISA World Longboard Surfing Championship

This Sunday, the Surf City El Salvador ISA World Longboard Surfing Championship begins at El Sunzal beach, one of the most important events in this sport.

The Surf City El Salvador ISA World Longboard Surfing Championship is scheduled from May 7 to 13, at El Sunzal beach, in the department of La Libertad. “El Salvador continues to host major events of international stature,” government authorities detailed.

Surf City El Salvador has hosted three ISA events: the 2019 SUP and Paddleboard World Championships, the 2021 ISA World Surfing Games, and the 2022 ISA World Junior Surfing Championship.

The positioning achieved by El Salvador in the organization of world-class surfing events has generated the confidence of the World Surfing Federation (ISA) by choosing it to host the 2023 ISA World Longboard Surfing Championship.