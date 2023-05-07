Home » Xero barefoot hiking shoes on test
Technology

Xero barefoot hiking shoes on test

by admin
Xero barefoot hiking shoes on test

EThere was a warning. The change to footwear that comes close to feeling barefoot takes some getting used to, according to the instructions in the shoe box. It could be that muscles are being used that are not prepared for it. Oh yeah!

Our first hike, it was more of a dirt road walk, was about 10 kilometers long. What was felt the next morning felt like the sequence of 25 kilometers of mountains. A muscular hangover at its best.

The American brand Xero, founded in Colorado in 2009, is one of the suppliers specializing in barefoot shoes. The company covers running, lifestyle, fitness, there are sandals as well as water and winter shoes and now with the Scrambler Mid model also a hiking shoe. The list price for the product, which is available in different colors for women and men, is 180 euros.

See also  Best shop and Michelin star chefs explore new flavors of nuts_hazelnut_陈志评_global

You may also like

Apple makes professional function even better

iPhone 15 Pro may not use pressure-sensitive buttons...

3D printers with two print heads: This is...

Angular 16 adds a new responsive development model...

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor review…

Google I/O 2023 preview: AI, Android 14, and...

75″ and 4K for less than 650 Euros?...

Net rumored Pixel Watch 2 watch will be...

Rediscovering a cult console | DiePresse.com

martphone, save on the purchase with operators in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy