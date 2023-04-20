Today’s Grain Rain weekend, Hangzhou will be cold back to early spring-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

Hangzhou will be cold back to early spring today during the Grain Rain weekend

Hangzhou Liuhe Pagoda Park, just at the foot of the Liuhe Pagoda, a catalpa tree is in full bloom.Photo by reporter Xia Yang

Today at 16:14, we will usher in Grain Rain, one of the twenty-four solar terms, which is also the last solar term in spring.

“Qunfangpu” says: “Grain rain, and the valley is born with rain.” The main feature of this season is the continuous spring rain. The forecast for the week ahead also calls for showers or thunderstorms for four out of seven days.

As the old saying goes, “Qingming breaks the snow, and Grain Rain breaks the frost”. The main features of the Grain Rains season are, first, the increase in precipitation, and second, the warmer temperature. After all, this is the last solar term in spring, which means that spring is coming to an end and summer is coming.

Starting tomorrow, as a strong cold air from the north moves south, the temperature in Hangzhou will drop significantly again. The highest temperature will drop to 16-18°C on 22-24, and the lowest temperature will only be 12-13°C. Compared with Monday, The drop was nearly 20°C! Coupled with the easterly wind from the north and the rain caused by the conflict between cold and warm air masses, Hangzhou will return to the state of early spring!

Faced with such a sharp drop in temperature, the Central Meteorological Observatory stated that this is a “quenching cooling”, “heat you up first, and then quickly cool down.” However, many orange friends said that they are used to it, and the weather in Hangzhou is not unusual at all. “In Kunming, the four seasons are like spring, but in our big Hangzhou, spring is like the four seasons!”

Another orange friend “Ye Shi” laughed and said: “Isn’t this cooking boiled chicken? Cook it first and then take it out and soak it in ice water.” Another orange friend “Z” also joked, “This is the way to make dishes like tiger skin chicken feet. First fry them on high heat and then soak them in cold water. So we are from Hangzhou with tiger skin”…