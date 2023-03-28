Zhongan Online, Zhongan News Client News In order to give full play to the leading role of party building, use party building to lead group building, use group building to promote party building, and further enhance the theoretical knowledge and social practice capabilities of party members and group members, on the morning of March 28, the party branch of Feidong Weimin School went to Feidong County Teapot The Shanshan Martyrs Cemetery and the Cai Yongxiang Martyrs Memorial Hall carried out the Qingming Festival Heroes Theme Educational Activities of “Tsing Ming Festival Heroes and Martyrs Strive to Be Good Team Members”. In order to remember the revolutionary martyrs, carry forward the spirit of patriotism, cultivate and practice the core values ​​of socialism, and guide students to establish lofty ideals.

In front of the Monument to the Revolutionary Martyrs, all party members, league members, and young pioneers lined up to pay tribute, mourning the heroes, presenting flowers, and comforting the loyal souls; all party members faced the party flag and reviewed the oath of joining the party. Afterwards, all the teachers and students paid homage to the cemetery of the martyrs and concentrated on learning the revolutionary spirit of the older generation of revolutionaries who were not afraid of sacrifice, fought bloody battles, and were willing to contribute.

Shi Gaojian, secretary of the party branch of the school, said that this activity has given all party members a profound spiritual baptism and party spirit practice education, enabling students to recognize tradition, inherit tradition, carry forward tradition, inherit the legacy of the revolution, and carry forward the revolutionary spirit of their ancestors And the glorious tradition, enhance the sense of honor, mission and responsibility, all the teachers and students of Feidong Weimin School will strengthen their beliefs and beliefs in the future study and work, inherit and carry forward the spirit of hard work and sacrifice of the revolutionary martyrs, With a high-spirited attitude, devote yourself to work and study more proactively, and make your own contribution to the realization of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. (Reporter Cheng Hao)