Is it unlikely that dry barf dog food (without preservatives) will keep longer than 6 months? Yes, in fact, due to its organic ingredients, dog food spoils quickly without preservatives. However, there are a lot of natural preservatives. Special conditions during production and storage can ensure a longer shelf life Most dog foods, especially wet foods, have a limited shelf life and must be consumed within a few months, fresh BARF within a few days to avoid spoilage and the growth of bacteria and mold.

If dog food without preservatives is to have a longer shelf life, techniques to prevent spoilage and protect against bacteria and mold, such as drying, refrigeration or freezing, and special packaging must be employed. It is important to carefully monitor the shelf life of dog food and check the expiry date to ensure the food is healthy for the dog Naturalis dry barf dog food has a shelf life of at least 12 months from manufacture and sterile packaging The best before date is printed on every package But how does Naturalis achieve this long shelf life?

Thanks to the innovative manufacturing process with gentle air drying at a certain temperature, food-grade raw materials are processed directly and quickly at Naturalis. Microbial risks are comprehensively excluded. In the Naturalis dry barf, the AW value (Activity of Water) is reduced to 0.4 to 0.6 by air drying in order to ensure a long shelf life.

Naturalis uses a variety of vegetables, spices and oils to preserve its dry barf dog food. It should be noted that Naturalis dry food already contains a high proportion of natural vitamins E and C. Vitamin E, or tocopherol, is a natural preservative with anti-aging properties. In the food industry it is used as a natural preservative. Ascorbic acid, known as vitamin C, is used as an antioxidant and thus also as a preservative. However, Naturalis does not add any artificial vitamins in order to also enable a strong and safe bioavailability.

The following vegetables, spices and oils are contained in Naturalis Dry Barf food, which have good preservative properties:

Turmeric: Turmeric contains curcumin, which has antimicrobial properties. Garlic: Garlic has antimicrobial properties and helps in preservation. However, the added small amounts of 0.1% cannot harm the health of the dog. Coconut Oil: Coconut oil also has antimicrobial properties and helps inhibit the growth of bacteria and mold. Parsley and Rosemary: These spices have antimicrobial properties and help inhibit bacterial growth.

However, it is important to note that spoilage can still occur if stored improperly. It is therefore best to always store dry food in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions and use it as intended.

company contact

Naturalis Germany company (limited liability)

Marcel Mieth

Nonnendamm 33

13627 Berlin

0800 00 60 111

Press contact

Naturalis Barf Germany

Marcel Mieth

Nonnendamm 33

13627 Berlin

0800 00 60 111