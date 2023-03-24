Tomb-sweeping Day sweeping begins to book appointments and proposes to travel in a civilized festival

Another year of Ching Ming Festival, the spring breeze and sunset send mourning. In order to do a good job in ensuring the safety and service of the Qingming festival sweeping, from April 1st to April 9th, the eastern suburbs cemetery, Shannan cemetery and Cifuyuan cemetery in our district will all implement appointment first and then sacrifice sweeping.

At present, the appointment channel has been opened. Citizens and friends can follow the “Hangzhou Minzheng” WeChat official account, select “Civil Affairs Services”, open “Entry Reservation”, and then make an appointment for grave sweeping.

The staff of the District Civil Affairs Bureau reminded that the number of online appointments is sufficient this year, and the number of grave sweepers is not limited, and multiple people can be booked at the same time. For the convenience of special groups such as the elderly, each cemetery has opened a telephone reservation channel, among them, Dongjiao Cemetery, telephone 0571-82787317; Cifuyuan Cemetery, telephone 0571-82369286; Shannan Cemetery, telephone 0571-82795693. On the day of the sacrifice and sweeping, citizens will enter the park according to the reserved time period for the sweeping sacrifice with their ID card or appointment code.

On the two weekends and the Ching Ming Festival, major cemetery areas will usher in the peak of tomb sweeping. In order to avoid congestion, citizens who go to the eastern suburbs cemetery to sacrifice and sweep, please try to choose buses or subways to travel on a staggered peak. Citizens can choose to take Metro Line 5 and get off at Shuangqiao Station, or take bus No. 727, 733, 766, or 793 to Laohu Village Station, and then transfer to the special line for Qingming Festival and Sweeping to go to the cemetery.

At that time, the district traffic police department will implement temporary traffic control on the roads in the area north of Jincheng Road (excluding), east of Xincheng Road (excluding), south of Changshan, and west of National Highway 104 (excluding) according to the situation on the spot. Motor vehicles other than buses, two-wheel motorcycles and non-motor vehicles are allowed to pass. Citizens who are going to sweep the grave are requested to park their vehicles at the designated place and obey the instructions of the on-site personnel.

In order to advocate green and civilized sacrifices and sweeps, centralized burning points have been set up in each tomb area, and staff have been arranged to persuade traditional sacrifices and sweeps such as setting off firecrackers and burning paper money. On April 1st and April 5th, there will also be a public welfare activity called “Welcome to the Asian Games and Build a New Style” at the site. Citizens who sweep graves can go to receive a bouquet of flowers for sacrifice.