Tomorrow is Svevo Day, a reading marathon in Trieste and Gorizia – News

Tomorrow, Tuesday 21 November, for “Svevo Day” in Trieste and Gorizia, one hundred years of Zeno’s Conscience will be publicly celebrated, through a public reading marathon of the pages of Italo Svevo’s masterpiece, which has become a cornerstone of modernism.





From 1923 to today, there are countless translations, rewritings and rereadings published in around thirty languages ​​of the novel, from Arab countries to China, from Japan to Lithuania, Ukraine and Turkey. As well as critical comments, contemporaries also spoke about it Paul Auster, inserting a cameo in the novel «Brooklyn Follies», Nathaniel Rich, Kazuo Ishiguro and JM





Coetzee.





Tomorrow, therefore, on the occasion of Reading Day aloud and as part of the celebrations for the hundredth anniversary of Zeno’s Conscience led by the Municipality of Trieste, Svevo Day will begin with an event that will take place over 15 hours , a relay organized by the University of Trieste with the Association of Italianists (Adi), with the participation of school and university students, and teachers, actors and many citizens who are passionate about literature. In all there will be around 300 voices that will take turns in the public reading of the pages of Zeno’s Conscience.





First appointment in Gorizia, from 9am to 3pm, in the renovated Conference Center of the University of Trieste (via Alviano 18). We continue from 3pm in Trieste, in the Emeroteca Tomizza, in the heart of the city in Piazza Hortis, where – in front of the entrance – stands the famous bronze statue of Aron Hector Schmitz – Italo Svevo, precisely – created in life-size by the artist Triestine Nino Spagnoli in 2004. Hat in hand and book under arm, Italo Svevo seems to welcome the public who will listen to the reading aloud of his novel in the spaces of the Trieste Library that were dear to him.



