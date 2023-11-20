Perfect Purdy leads 49ers to victory

Brock Purdy added another remarkable chapter to his short career in the National Football League (NFL) yesterday (local time). The 23-year-old quarterback, who was the last player selected in the 2022 draft, led the San Francisco 49ers to a 27:14 home win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on game day eleven. Burdy became the first 49ers quarterback since Joe Montana to deliver a perfect passer rating.

