Perfect Purdy leads 49ers to victory

Perfect Purdy leads 49ers to victory

Brock Purdy added another remarkable chapter to his short career in the National Football League (NFL) yesterday (local time). The 23-year-old quarterback, who was the last player selected in the 2022 draft, led the San Francisco 49ers to a 27:14 home win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on game day eleven. Burdy became the first 49ers quarterback since Joe Montana to deliver a perfect passer rating.

