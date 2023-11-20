Brad Pete’s son Pax publicly insulted him | Entertainment

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s son fired a series of insults at the famous actor.

After the daughter of the famous couple, Zahra, renounced the surname of the famous actor, world portals are once again buzzing about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. World Father’s Day once went wrong in the family of former spouses.

Foreign media do not stop talking about their son Pax, who cruelly insulted Brad Pitt on Instagram in a congratulatory message on the occasion of the mentioned date. Pax called his father a “first-class s*tch” that made his four youngest children tremble in fear in front of him.

“You turned the life of my loved ones into a constant hell”Paks started on Instagram on the occasion of Father’s Day 2020, Daily Mail reports.

“You will never be aware of the damage you have done to your father, because you are not capable of it. You can say whatever you want to the world, but the truth will come out. Happy Father’s Day, you horrible human being”it said.

Let us remind you that Pax is the adopted son of a famous actress, and he came to their family from Vietnam in 2007. Brad formally recognized him the following year.



“YOU HAVE TURNED OUR LIFE INTO HELL, AWFUL HUMAN BEING!” Breda Pita was PUBLICLY PUSHED BY SON – he addressed his father with harsh words!

