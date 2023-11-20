Home » Does it crowd out private charity?
Business

Does it crowd out private charity?

by admin
Does it crowd out private charity?

Our monetary system?
Yes. The central banks’ measures aim to increase prices by two percent per year. Constant inflation represents an irresistible incentive to take on debt. High debt makes the economy vulnerable to crises. Over time, central banks have therefore taken on the role of an all-powerful bail-out authority that protects the monetary system from collapse. This de facto full insurance commitment from the central banks has led to people leveraging ever larger portions of their savings through borrowed capital and putting them into the financial sector. This means there is less money left for donations. The financialization of society causes private charity to wither.

Also read: That’s why the ECB is targeting two percent inflation

There are always considerations of forcing the production of free goods through state coercion. A compulsory social year for young people, for example, that strengthens social cohesion.
Forcing people to do something is always fundamentally bad. This also applies to the provision of free services. There is only real solidarity if it is based on voluntariness. By imposing a state obligation to provide free goods, people are not trained to be generous, but rather to be obedient.

See also  Wallenhorst: Internist Florian Balkau - chamber without solution

You may also like

The winter of industry arrives on the pallet

“Precarious situation”: VW board member Schäfer settles accounts...

Customs Issues in Cuba: A Major Obstacle for...

He eavesdrops on his wife’s meetings and earns...

Attack on Visa and Mastercard

After motorcyclists, Dainese wants to save workers from...

Former Deutsche Bank analyst: That’s why you need...

From Exchange Student to Mayor: The Journey of...

Sardinia elections polls (banned), but rumors with the...

This is how expensive HU & AU are...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy