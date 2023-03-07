The video has been recovered and transformed into color. It is a goal scored during the friendly between Argentinos Juniors and Deportivo Pereira in 1980. The Argentine star was 19 years old

Maradona’s best goal? Difficult to say, but the Argentine champion had his favorite goal, and this is it.

It is a goal scored by a very young Maradona, then 19 years oldin a friendly between his Argentinos Juniors and Deportivo Pereira. It was the February 19, 1980.

Now the images of that goal, which risked being lost, have been restored and have been published on Twitter by the account @Unedited Maradona managed by a group of enthusiasts of the Argentine champion.

The video was found in 2013, but the quality was bad. Now, after 3 months of work to recover it, football lovers can admire this goal with images for the first time in color