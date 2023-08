Real Madrid, Chelsea, Liverpool twice, FC Barcelona, ​​Atletico Madrid and now Inter Milan: For series champions Red Bull Salzburg, the series of summer friendly games against major European clubs in Wals-Siezenheim continues on Wednesday (7 p.m.). While Salzburg started the new season flawlessly with three competitive wins, the Italian Champions League finalists are still in the final stages of the pre-season.

