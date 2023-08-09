Markus Madison goes to jail for punching an old woman | Sport

Marcus Maddison, a former Newcastle footballer, punched an old woman and was subsequently sentenced to prison.

Source: Profimedia

Markus Medison (29), a former Newcastle footballer, was sentenced to 20 months in prison after attacking a 60-year-old woman. Madison’s victim told the court that his jaw was broken in several places, he has bleeding teeth and gums and he no longer has a sense of smell. He made a fist, and he wore a ring on his hand.

Madison’s lawyers argued in court that he was under the influence of alcohol and was unaware of the woman’s age and vulnerability until he was told. It was also presented to the court that Madison was the victim of several cases of aggression during night outs and that this is why he decided to give up alcohol. He pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harmand the court reduced his sentence from the original 30 to 20 months.

Maddison was playing for Darlington in England’s lower league at the time of the attack but left the club on October 13 – less than a month after the attack as the two sides agreed to terminate his contract. Before sentencing, Darlington spoke. “The club has been informed of the alleged incident and has conducted an immediate disciplinary investigation,” the statement read.



After discussions with Marcus, the club agreed to amicably terminate his contract. Maddison came through Newcastle’s youth academy and started his career there, but spent more time on loan. He was sent to St. Johnson, then Gateshead and then he went to Peterborough. He scored 62 goals for Peterborough making 249 appearances between 2014 and 2020 before joining Hull on loan in January 2021 and joining Charlton the following October. He completely left football in April 2021 citing problems with his mental health.