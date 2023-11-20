New Study reveals the Secret to Maintaining Dental Hygiene for a Lifetime

For many people, dental hygiene is often neglected or not given enough importance. However, a new study has revealed the secret to maintaining a healthy mouth for up to a hundred years and more, and it’s not just about having a dazzling smile.

The study highlights the fact that simply brushing your teeth and using dental floss is not enough to maintain good oral health. According to the research, there are often spaces in the mouth that are difficult to reach and clean adequately on our own, which is why it is necessary to seek professional dental cleaning.

The study also emphasizes the importance of regular dental check-ups and cleanings, as they can help in the early detection of any dental issues and prevent the onset of pathologies such as periodontitis, which can lead to spontaneous tooth loss.

It is recommended to carry out tartar removal operations at least twice a year to remove plaque, bacteria, and tartar from even the most difficult corners of the mouth. This can help in maintaining a healthy mouth and preventing dental issues in the long run.

The study suggests that the key to maintaining dental hygiene for a lifetime is to choose a good dentist to trust and have regular dental check-ups and cleanings. This can help in ensuring a dazzling smile and good oral health even into old age.

In conclusion, the study emphasizes the importance of seeking professional dental care and regular check-ups to maintain dental hygiene and overall health. Taking care of oral health is not just about having a beautiful smile, but it can also have a significant impact on our overall well-being.