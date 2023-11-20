Home » partners with Epic Games to revolutionize e-bike technology with Starmatter platform and Unreal Engine Integration
partners with Epic Games to revolutionize e-bike technology with Starmatter platform and Unreal Engine Integration

partners with Epic Games to revolutionize e-bike technology with Starmatter platform and Unreal Engine Integration

Unleash the Future with Verge Motorcycles and Epic Games Partnership

In a groundbreaking move, Verge Motorcycles has announced a partnership with Epic Games to integrate its Starmatter platform into its e-bikes. This collaboration will revolutionize the riding experience, utilizing artificial intelligence and the Unreal Engine to provide advanced features, machine learning, and personalized customization for each bike.

The implementation of Starmatter will enable bikes to use advanced sensor technology, allowing for real-time updates and adaptive user interfaces to enhance the overall riding experience. Verge Motorcycles has already begun integrating the Unreal Engine into all of its new superbikes, with plans to bring Starmatter to each bike in the near future.

According to Verge’s Chief Technology Officer, Marko Lehtimäki, “Advanced software is the DNA of the Verge superbike, but the Starmatter is something bigger. It’s like an invisible layer of interstellar matter covering the bike, giving each user a personalized riding experience on a personal level and enabling exciting new features. Such a comprehensive technological leap forward in motorcycles is unprecedented.”

The Starmatter platform’s sensor package will include GPS positioning, accelerometers, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi connectivity, and predictive maintenance alerts, providing riders with a seamless and intelligent riding experience. Additionally, the Verge e-bike will support fast charging, further enhancing the convenience and efficiency of the electric motorcycle.

This partnership between Verge Motorcycles and Epic Games signifies a major step forward in the evolution of motorcycle technology, solidifying the companies’ commitment to innovation and enhancing the riding experience for motorcycle enthusiasts.

