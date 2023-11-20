Home » Bobsleigh and Bobsleigh World Cup Yanqing Station: The Chinese team achieved a historical breakthrough by winning 2 silvers and 2 bronzes
Sports

Bobsleigh and Bobsleigh World Cup Yanqing Station: The Chinese team achieved a historical breakthrough by winning 2 silvers and 2 bronzes

by admin

The 2023-2024 International Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Cup came to an end in Yanqing at the National Bobsleigh and Sled Center “Snow Dragon” on the 19th. The event saw the German team dominating by winning all five gold medals, while the Chinese team achieved a historical breakthrough by winning 2 silver and 2 bronze medals.

The Yanqing Station of the World Cup hosted a men’s four-man bobsleigh World Cup race on the 18th and 19th, with Germany’s Lochner Racing Team and Friedrich Racing Team winning the championship and runner-up respectively in the first competition. China’s Sun Kaizhi Racing Team ranked third, securing China’s first World Cup medal for men’s four-man bobsleigh.

In the second men’s four-man bobsleigh race on the 19th, Italy’s Baumgartner Racing Team won the silver medal, overtaking Friedrich Racing Team by 0.01 seconds. The German team continued its dominance by winning the championship, and China’s Sun Kaizhi Racing Team and Li Chunjian Racing Team ranked sixth and eighth respectively.

In the other three World Cup races at this site, German player Tina Hermann won the women’s bobsleigh championship, and Chinese player Zhao Dan won the silver medal, marking China’s first World Cup medal. Beijing Winter Olympics champion and German star Grote Herr won the men’s bobsleigh championship, with Chinese players Chen Wenhao and Yan Wengang ranking second and third respectively. The German team also secured the men’s double bobsleigh championship.

It was a remarkable performance for the Chinese team, achieving a historical breakthrough in the Bobsleigh and Bobsleigh World Cup Yanqing Station. The event showcased the competitive spirit and skill of athletes from around the world, building excitement for upcoming winter sports competitions.

