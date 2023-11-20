Home » The Controversy of the Voice Actor Change in Bleach: Should Characters and Voice Actors Be Consistent?
Entertainment

The Controversy of the Voice Actor Change in Bleach: Should Characters and Voice Actors Be Consistent?

by admin
The Controversy of the Voice Actor Change in Bleach: Should Characters and Voice Actors Be Consistent?

The Change of the Voice Actor of the Bleach Heroine Sparks Heated Discussion

In the world of anime, the relationship between characters and their voice actors is a topic of intense debate. The recent replacement of the voice actor for Shifengin Yoruichi in the British version of “Bleach: Thousand Years of Bloody War” has ignited a heated discussion in Europe and the United States.

For many years, Wendy Lee had been the voice actor of Shifouin Yoruichi in the British version of the anime “Bleach”. However, in the 22nd episode of “Thousand-Year Blood War”, the voice actor of Shifengin Yoruichi was suddenly changed to Anairis Quiñones.

The decision to replace the long-standing voice actor with a black man sparked strong dissatisfaction among viewers, who believed that the change was made to cater to racial issues. Following the public outcry, the official announced that Yoruichi’s voice actor would be changed back to Wendy Lee.

The dubbing studio, Studiopolis, issued an official statement explaining that the casting staff had mistakenly believed that Wendy Lee could no longer voice Yoruichi, leading to the replacement. However, they acknowledged the error and ultimately decided to correct it by bringing back Wendy Lee as the voice actor for Yoruichi.

The controversy has prompted discussions about the diversity of anime dubbing and the impact of such changes on black voice actors. Some viewers have expressed concern that the decision to reverse the voice actor change was a result of pressure and compromise with racist views. Others have argued that the race of the voice actors may not necessarily be tied to the characters they portray, and that it is important to consider the diversity and representation in anime dubbing.

See also  Douban 8.7 sci-fi comedy "Universe Exploration Editorial Department" is scheduled for April Fool's Day, and the detailed poster shows the temperament of sci-fi films.

The debate surrounding the change in voice actor for Shifengin Yoruichi reflects the ongoing discussions about racial representation and diversity in the world of anime and voice acting.

As the issue continues to generate debate, it remains to be seen how the anime industry will address the concerns raised by fans and the wider community.

You may also like

🔴 LIVE | Telekino: the winning numbers of...

Superclásico River Plate and Boca Juniors

Andrea Bocelli’s Magical Night in Santo Domingo: A...

River – Boca: there were incidents at the...

Athletic Bilbao falls 3-1 in visit to Betis,...

PETA condemns Bad Bunny for using horse in...

Torres said he would accept “a decisive dialogue,”...

Exploring the Mystique of Swiss Alpine Fashion with...

The next extra long weekend will have 6...

Andrea Bocelli enchants Santo Domingo with a night...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy