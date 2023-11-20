The Controversy of the Voice Actor Change in Bleach: Should Characters and Voice Actors Be Consistent?

The Change of the Voice Actor of the Bleach Heroine Sparks Heated Discussion

In the world of anime, the relationship between characters and their voice actors is a topic of intense debate. The recent replacement of the voice actor for Shifengin Yoruichi in the British version of “Bleach: Thousand Years of Bloody War” has ignited a heated discussion in Europe and the United States.

For many years, Wendy Lee had been the voice actor of Shifouin Yoruichi in the British version of the anime “Bleach”. However, in the 22nd episode of “Thousand-Year Blood War”, the voice actor of Shifengin Yoruichi was suddenly changed to Anairis Quiñones.

The decision to replace the long-standing voice actor with a black man sparked strong dissatisfaction among viewers, who believed that the change was made to cater to racial issues. Following the public outcry, the official announced that Yoruichi’s voice actor would be changed back to Wendy Lee.

The dubbing studio, Studiopolis, issued an official statement explaining that the casting staff had mistakenly believed that Wendy Lee could no longer voice Yoruichi, leading to the replacement. However, they acknowledged the error and ultimately decided to correct it by bringing back Wendy Lee as the voice actor for Yoruichi.

The controversy has prompted discussions about the diversity of anime dubbing and the impact of such changes on black voice actors. Some viewers have expressed concern that the decision to reverse the voice actor change was a result of pressure and compromise with racist views. Others have argued that the race of the voice actors may not necessarily be tied to the characters they portray, and that it is important to consider the diversity and representation in anime dubbing.

The debate surrounding the change in voice actor for Shifengin Yoruichi reflects the ongoing discussions about racial representation and diversity in the world of anime and voice acting.

As the issue continues to generate debate, it remains to be seen how the anime industry will address the concerns raised by fans and the wider community.

Share this: Facebook

X

