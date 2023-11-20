Expansion of Marine Equipment Manufacturing Industry Fuels Development of Maritime Power in China

Title: China’s Marine Equipment Manufacturing Industry Continues to Thrive, Supporting Development of Maritime Power

The development trend of my country’s marine equipment manufacturing industry is good and strongly supports the development of marine industry and the construction of a maritime power.

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, November 20 (Reporter Wang Libin) Since the beginning of this year, my country’s marine equipment manufacturing industry such as marine ships and marine engineering equipment has been developing well, which has strongly supported the development of the marine industry and the construction of a maritime power.

He Guangshun, director of the Department of Marine Strategic Planning and Economics of the Ministry of Natural Resources, said at a press conference on the 20th that in the first three quarters of this year, the national offshore engineering equipment manufacturing industry continued to improve, and the amount of offshore engineering orders delivered increased by 50% year-on-year. The seawater desalination project is advancing steadily, with the scale of projects under construction and newly started exceeding 300,000 tons per day.

In the first 10 months of this year, China’s shipbuilding completion volume, new orders, and orders on hand accounted for 49.7%, 67%, and 54.4% of the world market share respectively. China is the only country to achieve comprehensive growth in these three major indicators. The number of high-tech and high-value-added ships delivered by our country has increased significantly, with batch deliveries of 24,000 TEU container ships, LNG dual-fuel powered bulk carriers, and gas carriers. my country’s large offshore engineering equipment market share continues to lead the world.

He Guangshun said that the effects of a series of policy support are further emerging. The Ministry of Natural Resources and the Ministry of Finance actively promote industrial chain collaborative innovation and industrial incubation cluster innovation in strategic emerging marine industries, and a number of offshore engineering equipment, seawater desalination, marine pharmaceuticals and biological products projects have been implemented in coastal areas. The localization rate of some large-scale offshore engineering equipment supporting products has increased significantly, and many progresses have been made in marine observation and monitoring technology and equipment. The performance of some products such as the preparation of seawater desalination ultrafiltration membranes and the production of seawater treatment chemicals is comparable to international levels.

Share this: Facebook

X

