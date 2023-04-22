Wonderful!Fans in the opening game of the Chinese Premier League could not watch the first show of the national football team before entering the field?_Dongguan_Competition_Home

Original title: Wonderful! Fans can’t watch the first show of the national football team before entering the opening game of the Chinese Premier League?

Beijing time on April 21st, the new season of the Chinese League One will kick off tomorrow. The opening game will be played by Dongguan Guanlian against Wuxi Wuhook. , so the first home court will not be open to fans.

It is worth mentioning that the 37-year-old former international footballer Feng Xiaoting has joined the Dongguan United team this season.

The Dongguan team stated in the announcement: First of all, the club would like to express its most sincere apology to the fans who follow and love Dongguan League. Due to the rush of preparation time and the fact that the competition venue has not held large-scale events for many years, the entire venue needs to be overhauled. In order to ensure the safety of all fans and staff, I have to regret to announce that the first home stadium of this season cannot be opened to fans. We have made this decision very difficult, and we sympathize with everyone’s disappointment.

The Dongguan United football team was promoted to the first division this year. The support and love of the fans and friends is the driving force for the team to move forward. In every game, the team will go all out to fight for Dongguan. The club will also make every effort to provide you with better service and experience in the next home games, and we will continue to update the team information so that everyone can understand that we will always be with you!

Finally, I would like to say sorry again to all the fans and friends, thank you for your understanding and support, and look forward to seeing you all.

Dongguan Guanlian Football ClubReturn to Sohu to see more

Editor: