Tongxiang City Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau’s Three Hands Keep Bottled Gas Safe



In order to further purify the operating order of the bottled gas market, effectively prevent various gas safety accidents, and protect the lives and property of the people, the Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau has taken multiple measures to protect the safety of bottled gas.

1. Find out the bottom line and implement precise targeted policies. Adopting the working method of “going straight to the site from time to time without greeting” and following the principle of “quick implementation and in-depth investigation”, we will focus on supermarkets, grocery stores, gas stove stores, gas stations, catering establishments and other units to carry out in-depth pull Network investigation and rectification work. Focusing on the illegal installation and modification of gas burning appliances by bottled gas users, and the use and storage of gas in places without safety conditions, detailed inspections are carried out, and the problems in the investigation are registered. For various problems found during the inspection process, stores are required to rectify immediately, follow up and implement rectifications from time to time, ensure that rectifications are in place, gradually build a “full coverage, seamless” management network, and effectively prevent problems before they occur. “. At present, a total of 143 units of various types of gas users have been investigated, and 19 hidden dangers have been rectified.

2. Multi-party publicity to promote management quality improvement. Leveraging the “three services”, according to the division of responsibility areas, go deep into enterprises and merchants, actively distribute brochures such as the “Regulations on the Administration of Urban Gas Management” and proposals for safe use of gas, and explain in detail the laws and regulations on safe gas use and gas safety face to face with merchants and the public Operating procedures, etc., urge bottled gas users to standardize the storage and use of gas, reduce hidden problems from the source, and patiently and meticulously answer various difficult questions raised by merchants and the public. At the same time, make full use of the WeChat group of merchants, push relevant information from time to time, publicize relevant knowledge such as gas safety use and production safety, and the hazards of illegal use of gas facilities, improve citizens’ self-inspection and self-inspection capabilities of gas facilities and awareness of safe gas use, and cultivate good usage habits. At present, a total of more than 240 household promotions of gas have been carried out, and more than 1,260 copies of promotional materials have been distributed.

3. Strengthen law enforcement and enhance long-term kinetic energy. Cooperate with fire protection, market supervision and other departments to carry out special rectification actions on bottled gas safety in restaurants in the jurisdiction. Through on-site inspection, monitoring and review, account review and other means, focus on checking whether the gas bottle is exposed to the sun or used lying down, and whether the source of the bottled gas is regular, and strictly investigates various violations of laws and regulations. At the same time, strengthen source control, implement the working principle of “every vehicle must be inspected and every person must be inspected” for canned gas transport vehicles and gas supply personnel, and law enforcement personnel will be organized to set up checkpoints on major transportation routes to check the certificates of gas supply personnel and the second gas cylinder. Dimensional code marks, inspection marks and storage places, and severely crack down on illegal acts such as illegal gas storage, cross-regional transportation and operation of gas. Up to now, 2 joint rectification actions have been carried out, and 3 gas cases have been investigated and dealt with.