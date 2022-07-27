Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative and Law Enforcement Bureau took multiple measures to carry out standardized rectification of outdoor advertising



In order to further standardize the setting of outdoor advertising, improve the management level of urban outdoor advertising, and maintain the “head safety” of the masses in a timely manner, the Tongxiang Municipal Comprehensive Administration and Law Enforcement Bureau takes “zero increment” and “reduction of stock” as the management goals, and takes multiple measures to standardize and rectify outdoor advertising. action.

The first is to find out, find out accurately, and find out the bottom line to find out “stable start”. Do the overall work of “repairing the old” and “controlling the new”, regularly check and fill in the gaps, increase the full inspection of the hidden dangers of outdoor advertising signs in extreme weather, and check and clean up the outdoor advertising facilities with potential safety hazards as soon as possible, so as to be timely. Discovery, timely rectification, and timely reporting. At the same time, with the help of “drone” inspections, the photos and videos returned by real-time aerial photography can fill the shortcomings of low mobility in conventional inspections and the blind spots of high-altitude vision for street inspectors, improve the efficiency of screening and inspection, and make illegal outdoor advertisements “nothing.” Hiding at any place” to effectively ensure the “overhead safety” of the masses.

The second is to make accurate, solid, and in place, and the list pin number will be “faster”. With the goal of file upgrade and upgrade, the 26 microgrids in each of the 6 responsibility areas in the main urban area were comprehensively investigated, and a list of problems and rectifications was listed in the form of a table, a photo and a problem. Through active docking, door-to-door visits, etc., publicize laws, regulations and policies to merchants, mobilize merchants to rectify and dismantle themselves, and implement full tracking and supervision of problem points; The working mode of working group + professional demolition team” will carry out centralized and unified demolition, and realize the dynamic “clearing” of illegal and hidden billboards. At present, the main urban area has removed a total of 23 outdoor advertisements that do not meet the specifications, such as board decoration advertisements, roof advertisements, and broken door fronts, with a total of 324.44 square meters.

The third is to be meticulous, excellent, and active, and source management is “directed.” Continue to promote the long-term management mechanism of outdoor advertising, combine the work of “three services”, and increase the publicity of the standards, requirements, and approval procedures for the standard setting of outdoor advertising by means of door-to-door legal delivery and community law popularization, so as to guide merchants to standardize their operations. Reduce irregular advertising facilities at the source. At the same time, the sub-bureau further improved and optimized the approval system for door-to-door store recruitment, strictly controlled the approval threshold, resolutely refused to accept those that did not meet the standards, and conducted on-site inspections for each new outdoor advertising setting according to the standards to ensure the content of the application. Real and effective. At present, a total of more than 1,600 documents have been distributed and more than 160 applications have been accepted.