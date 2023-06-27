Tongxiang Municipal Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau heard the “flood” and took action to do a good job in flood control during the rainy season



In order to actively respond to the heavy rainfall brought about by the recent “violent plum” and do a good job in flood control during the rainy season, the Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau pays close attention to the development of the flood situation, gives full play to the role of the smart urban management platform, and strengthens data collection, real-time monitoring and command Research and judgment, comprehensively improve the efficiency of urban governance issues, ensure timely elimination of hidden dangers during the rainy season, and provide a strong guarantee for urban operation.

The first is to deploy in advance and check hidden risks. Held a pre-flood work deployment meeting to strengthen the awareness of risks and urgency, carefully and practically formulated the flood control collection plan for the rainy season, and made it clear that problems such as rainwater grate, drainage facility blockage, manhole cover damage, displacement, and advertising damage were included as special flood control projects for the rainy season The collection focus of the investigation is to collect and investigate in a timely manner all kinds of rain hidden dangers, and report to the central platform as soon as possible. In addition, all collectors are required to sort out the points with potential safety hazards in each grid, form a list of key points, implement list management, and use weekly as a cycle to check and fill in the gaps in the surrounding parts of key points.

The second is efficient disposal, compacting the chain of responsibility. Give full play to the grid-based inspection mechanism, especially strengthen the investigation of areas that cannot be covered by monitoring, timely feedback and review the handling results, and improve the efficiency of case handling. For cases with potential safety hazards related to rainwater grates, drainage facilities, manhole covers, and street trees, etc., the acceptance staff will be assigned special attention. Up to now, a total of 313 related cases have been assigned for this special investigation, and 298 cases have been disposed of, including 36 cases of rainwater grate cases and 131 cases of manhole covers.

The third is coordination and linkage to build a smart line of defense. With the help of the smart urban management platform, relying on the city’s self-built 5 high-altitude eagle eyes, 800 video surveillance channels, and more than 30,000 public security surveillance channels shared by public security lines, video surveillance resources are fully integrated, a visual linkage command platform is built, and a “smart patrol, fast “Department” work system, give full play to the “baton” function. Focus on rolling real-time monitoring of major road sections, low-lying areas and other points, timely grasp the real-time situation of key points prone to waterlogging and road traffic, and promptly notify relevant units for timely disposal of problems found. At the same time, keep the 24-hour emergency linkage mechanism open, accept reports from the masses in a timely manner, properly resolve emergency emergencies, and play a good role as an emergency command hub.