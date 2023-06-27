8 IPES lodgings in Scena/Bz, expansion area “C2 Widum Goyen 2” – design competition – grade one

Application for participation by 7 August 2023 | Compulsory inspection on July 5th

The Social Housing Institute of the Autonomous Province of Bolzano has announced a design competition for the development of the technical and economic feasibility project of a residential building with 8 apartments and at least 15 parking spaces to be built in the “C2 Widum Goyen 2” expansion area of ​​Scena, a mountain municipality of almost 3,000 inhabitants in the Autonomous Province of Bolzano.

The area is located to the north, in the immediate vicinity of the historic center, adjacent to already built-up areas. The lot has an irregular shape and is sloping.

The standard of Ipes residential buildings

The social housing institute builds for tenants whose needs, at the time of construction, are not yet known, for this reason the living spaces to be built must anticipate and respond to multiple needs. With this in mind, easy access and routes are preferred, even for those with special needs, such as the disabled or young families with strollers, and apartments of various sizes to offer the most suitable apartment for the specific needs of each family.

The solutions must aim at achieving maximum energy savings. The energy index must be less than 30 kWh/m2a (Class A Casa Clima). Suitable precautions are also requested for the protection of the facades (protrusion of the roof or equivalent provision). The materials used must remain functional and good-looking for a long time. Cleaning, operating and maintenance costs must remain low

Size of the accommodation 1 TYPE D accommodation (up to 110m2) with 4 rooms + living room + kitchen 1-2 TYPE C accommodation/s (up to 90m2) with 3 rooms + living room + kitchen or 1-5 TYPE B1 accommodation/s ( up to 75m2) with 2 rooms + living room + kitchen

or alternatively TYPE B2 (up to 75m2) with 2 rooms + living room/kitchenette 1 accommodation TYPE A1 (up to 50m2) with 1 room + living room + kitchen

or alternatively TYPE A2 (up to 50m2) with 1 room + living room/kitchenette

Each apartment must have a balcony or terrace of approximately 5 m² and with a minimum depth of 1.5 m. Top floor balconies will also need to be covered.

In addition to the accommodation, all the secondary rooms and green areas are to be designed.

The designers have full compositional freedom in order to find the best quality solution both from an architectural point of view and from a functional – performance point of view.

The estimated net construction cost amounts to 2,240,000.00 euros, including safety charges,

The competition is an open procedure, and will take place anonymously and in one grade, with pre-selection.

Architects and engineers qualified on the date of publication of the announcement to practice the profession and registered in the appropriate registers provided for by the current professional regulations according to the regulations of the individual states to which they belong can participate.

award

1st place: 10,361.28 euros

2nd place: 7,400.91 euros

3rd place: 4,440.55 euros

A total amount of 7,400.91 euros is available for awards which will be assigned in equal parts to the projects in the ranking from 4th to 6th.

Announcement | Disciplinary | Complete documentation

Deadlines calendar

– request for clarifications by 30.06.2023

– compulsory inspection and interview 07.05.2023 at 9.30

– publication of answers to questions 28.07.2023

– application for participation by 07.08.2023 at 12:00

– confirmation of participation 25.08.2023

– delivery of papers 06.11.2023 at 12.00

The expiration dates displayed are the result of editorial activity. The only official dates are those contained in the text of the announcement and/or on the website of whoever organizes or promotes the competition. Always check its validity with the Competition Organizing Body.

published: 06/26/2023