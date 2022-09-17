When the iPhone 14 is selling well in the mainland, It is reported that the online shopping platform defrauded the iPhone pre-sale and ran away, according to Incomplete statistics are as high as tens of millions of RMB. at the same time, Yiliangou, the online shopping platform involved, also left a letter of running away, saying that the platform ran away, After admonishing the sufferer not to trust people easily, his arrogant attitude caused an uproar in public opinion.

The mainland online shopping platform Yiliangou has been accused of selling 500 to 900 yuan lower than the official website since the pre-sale of the iPhone 14 series mobile phones started on September 9. After accepting orders from a large number of consumers, there is no sound after that, there is no sign of delivery, and refunds are not possible.

On Black Cat, a well-known complaint platform in mainland China, Since September 13, consumers have successively complained about Yiliangou. The reason is that after paying for the purchase of iPhone 14, no delivery, no refund, and no customer service can be contacted. The amount involved ranges from 5,000 to 60,000 yuan.

A bitter owner said that he grabbed 11 iPhone 14 series and 4 iPhone 13 series from Yiliangou, paying a total of 158,000 yuan. After using the previously purchased discount coupon, The price is about 500 yuan lower than the official website. However, In recent days, when I tried to contact customers to inquire about the status of the goods, only the robot responded.

Web image

On September 15, a running letter was circulated on mainland social media, and the publisher was Yiliangou. Yiliangou bluntly deceived consumers of their money, and admitted, “We ran away, sorry! But this is the case in this society, people are unpredictable and unpredictable, I can never guess. I hope you don’t trust people too much in the future. Sometimes your trust is really easy to exchange for a disappointment. Money can easily make people lose themselves, so this society, This web is cruel and ruthless, you can’t see through it. “

The running letter also wrote: “I’m sorry, I hope this lesson will make you understand better, Don’t feel disappointed or anything, just take this lesson as a lesson. We also need money to live. Maybe this time you will feel the blow, but don’t be disappointed, you can make money without money, it’s nothing. “

Web image

Although the “running letter” on the Internet has not been confirmed, the “E-Liangou Online Mall” The Mini Program has been banned from WeChat Envelope for suspected fraud.

As for the “Youle Shopping Machine” mentioned in the online announcement, “Youle Shopping Machine” The customer service of the mini-program platform said that “Easy Liangou” did run, but they didn’t. The announcement on the Internet is fake, and some people are trying to smear them.

According to public information, the operating entity of Yiliangou is Chongqing Yiliangou Technology Co., Ltd. The registered address is in Yubei District, Chongqing City. The relevant person in charge of the market supervision department of Yubei District said, The relevant situation has been concerned and an investigation has been launched, but after the staff arrived at the registered address, The company was not found. “The Paper” said that the address is currently “empty.” unmanned office status.

The city superintendent said, Yiliangou changed its company address from Yuzhong District, Chongqing to Yubei District on September 9. It has been notified to the relevant local departments, and a warning has been set up for the enterprise. The incident is under further investigation.

