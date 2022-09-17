the point

Bertram Tortona continues its preparation with the last friendlies. Tonight (duo at 21), at the PalaTagliate in Lucca, the Piedmontese team will be involved in the second semifinal of the “Carlo Lovari” tournament, a Lucca Serie A player who died after a long illness. The team of coach Marco Ramondino faces Virtus Bologna, vice-champion of Italy, in what is a rematch of last season’s play-off semifinal. In the other semifinal (18.30), in front of Reyer Venezia and Germani Brescia. The finals will be played tomorrow: at 18.30 that of the 3rd place and at 21 that for the award of the trophy.

So far the preseason of the Tortona team has been perfect. In the last outing, after the victory of the Di Bella memorial in Pavia, the Lions also won the Roberto Ferrari trophy at the PalaLeonessa in Brescia, beating the hosts of Germani by 70-88, with 14 points from Severini. The last round of the pre-season is scheduled for next Wednesday, 21 September, at PalaEnergica Paolo Ferraris in Casale Monferrato (home to Bertram’s home games also next season) against Vanoli Cremona, who have just been relegated to Serie A2. The company announces that admission will be free for season subscribers and for all people who responded to the survey at the start of the season. Tickets will be sent by email within 24 hours of the start of the match, with the option to choose your seat. For all other fans, it will be possible to purchase the coupon at the headquarters in via San Marziano 4, at a cost of 10 euros for the Parterre Derthona and 5 euros for all the other sectors. The secretariat is open from 10 to 12 and from 16 to 19 from Monday to Friday. To facilitate the transfer, Tortona offers its supporters free transport to reach the sports hall. The departure is set at 7 pm from the square in front of the PalaCamagna di Tortona. To reserve your seat on the bus, you can contact the company by phone at 333.6501456 or by writing an email to [email protected] The first official match of the season will be the 2022 LBA Super Cup: the Lions will challenge Dinamo Sassari on Wednesday 28 September at 6pm at the PalaLeonessa A2A in Brescia. The match will be valid for the semi-final of the tournament. The other teams will be Armani Milano and Virtus Bologna. –

FRANCO SCABROSETTI