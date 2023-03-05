The downside of saying yes

Which do you find easier: saying yes or no? Most people prefer to say yes. We are social beings. Yes connects, Yes is positive. But surely you also know the other side of the coin: You said yes and now you are angry about it. You have extra work to do. There is potential to disappoint someone. There are still more tasks to juggle.

Where do we encounter yes and no in everyday (working) life? For example here:

When tasks are assigned to us or taken away from us

When we plan our day

When someone asks us for a favor

If we want to help someone

The WIPs of our everyday work

Work In Progress (WIP) is the totality of our work in progress. And the whole is always more than what we have on the task board. On the board is the official WIP. But there are also plenty of other WIPs, such as courtesy WIP, helper syndrome WIP, recognition WIP, career-making WIP, and more.

After Littles Law The simple equation is delivery speed = work in progress / throughput. So the more WIP, the slower. Or just increase throughput? It is clear that your WIP (and that of your team) has something to do with saying yes and no. But simply saying no more across the board is also not an effective solution.

The no and its unimagined potential

In his session on the eleventh Tools4AgileTeams Conference hat Reiner Kuhn examines the yes and nos of working life in more detail. In it he shows a few everyday strategies for saying no. And a cultivated saying no opens doors, creates options, enables personal growth, creates context and builds trust.

Here is the recording of the inspiring, entertaining talk:

Agility at scale with Atlassian tools

Is your company also in the middle of the scaled-agile transformation and would you like to use agile methods company-wide? Do you finally want to tackle agile scaling more systematically? Then your organization must also think about professional software support.

Jira Align and Agile Hive are mature solutions that can provide valuable services when it comes to the structured introduction and implementation of a framework such as SAFe. Would you like to find out more about the possibilities? Just arrange one Demo appointment for Jira Align and/or one Session on Agile Hive with us!

Further information

Tips for even more efficient processes in lean portfolio management

Declaring war on time wasters: Four tips for a better workflow with SAFe® and Agile Hive

Team workflows: Atlassian Jira helps make work processes repeatable and scalable