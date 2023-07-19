Top 10 books on Dublin

In this selection, we have collected 10 intriguing books on Dublin, each of which offers insights into this city especially for those intending to visit. From its rich history and architecture to its vibrant neighborhoods and hidden gems, these titles cover a huge range of aspects, making them a great resource for anyone interested in exploring Dublin.

What are books about Dublin about?

Dublin by Lonely Planet Italy is a guidebook presents a captivating mix of history and entertainment, showcasing must-see sights, day trips to historic sites, family-friendly activities and architectural wonders.

Dublin (new edition) of Touring offers a comprehensive view of Dublin features detailed maps of the neighbourhoods, top 10 must-see attractions for a weekend visit, insights into local life and emerging trends. It is an invaluable companion for exploring the city’s vibrant culture and iconic landmarks.

Dublin Marco Polo’s provides up-to-date information, practical travel advice and an A to Z journey through Dublin, making it an excellent resource for travelers looking to make the most of their visit.

Ireland by White Star showcases the captivating landscapes, history, folklore and musical cities of Ireland. He’s a treasure trove of detailed descriptions, stunning photography and lesser-known destinations, perfect for anyone seeking a deeper understanding of Irish culture.

Dublin of Touring comes with 6 detailed fold-out maps offering an intimate exploration of Dublin’s neighborhoods, with 60 must-see sights and 150 addresses for restaurants, cafes, bars, shops, theaters and more. It is an ideal companion for travelers who wish to immerse themselves in the essence of the city.

another book, In Dublin with U2, takes readers on a tour of significant locations related to the iconic band U2, immersing them in the city’s musical heritage. Subsequently, Dublin. With mapserves as an ideal guide for budget-conscious travellers.

Dublin. Ed. illustrated showcases the artistic and cultural essence of the city while Dubliners 100 pays homage to James Joyce through a diverse collection of contemporary Irish voices, providing insightful perspectives on the city’s modern existential challenges.

List of the best books about Dublin on Amazon

Now the list of the 10 best books on Dublin that can be found on Amazon Italy:

Dublin books FAQ

What are the top three Dublin books on Amazon?

What are the must-see places in Dublin for families?

you can read Dublin by Fionn Davenport (2022). Covers historic sites and family-friendly activities.

Is there a comprehensive guide to Dublin’s top attractions?

Which book provides an insight into Dublin with practical information?

For a real-time view and actionable information, watch Dublin by Ralf Sotscheck (2016).

Looking for a guide to explore the hidden gems and emerging trends in Dublin?

Which book offers detailed maps and practical tips for exploring Dublin?

For detailed maps and practical tips, see Dublin by Touring Publisher (2012).

Which book offers a tour of U2’s landmarks in Dublin?

Which book provides essential information for a cheap trip to Dublin?

AND Dublin (2008) by Peter Harbison, Melanie Morris and V. Ballardini (translator).

How does the book ‘Dublin in 3 days’ help plan a short visit to the city?

It offers different itineraries, optimal for exploring Dublin in a limited time. Book by Luca Solina.

In what “Dublin. Ed. illustrata” guides readers to explore Dublin?

The guide covers the imaginative spirit of Dublin, Guinness, pubs, music and nearby excursions.

Which collection of contemporary Irish writers celebrates James Joyce’s ‘Dubliners’?

“Dubliners 100” (2014) curated by Thomas Morris and Mirko Zilahi De’ Gyurgyokai.

Summary table of the best books on Dublin

TitleAuthorEditionPagesDublinDavenport, Fionn2022304Dublin–201930Dublin. With road atlasSotscheck, Ralf; Zuliani, A. (translator); Arneodo, Elena (translator) 2016136Ireland. Dublin, green moors and wild coasts. Countries of the world. National Geographic–202296DublinTouring2012–In Dublin with U2: Touring the band’s iconic locationsSanguanini, Elisa2020127DublinHarbison, Peter; Morris, Melanie; Ballardini, V. (translator) 2008128Dublin in 3 daysSolina, Luca201764Dublinaa vv2008192Dubliners 100. Fifteen voices from Ireland, the new “Dublin People”Morris, Thomas (a cura di), De’ Gyurgyokai, Mirko Zilahi (a cura di)2014246

Share this article

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

