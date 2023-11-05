Top Affordable Cities in the US to Live on Less Than $2,000 per Month

Survey Reveals Seven Affordable Cities in the United States to Live on Less Than $2,000 a Month

A recent survey conducted by GOBankingRates has identified seven cities in the United States where it is possible to live comfortably on a monthly income of less than $2,000. The survey included over 1,000 respondents aged 18 and above from all 50 states, who provided information on income, expenses, and workplace safety.

Although these cities may not be popular tourist destinations or located on the coast, they offer residents access to essential services, healthcare facilities, and entertainment options. Moreover, they are considered to be safe and affordable, particularly for retirees looking to make the most of their savings.

Topping the list is San Juan, the ninth most expensive city in the United States. However, the survey identified other affordable options that provide a good quality of life. Let’s take a closer look at each city:

1. Bellevue, Nebraska: With an estimated monthly expense of $1,687, Bellevue offers an 84 percent habitability level. Renting a room in 2022 amounted to $886, while healthcare and grocery costs averaged $376 and $424, respectively.

2. Clute, Texas: In this Texas county, the average monthly expenses amount to $1,688, with a habitability level of 72 percent. The estimated cost of renting a room in 2022 was $847, while healthcare and grocery expenses each totaled $420.

3. College Station, Texas: Another Texas city, College Station requires an average allocation of $1,726 per month. The cost of renting a room in 2022 was $844, while monthly healthcare and grocery costs were $457 and $426, respectively. The habitability level stands at 79 percent.

4. North Royalton, Ohio: Retirees can comfortably live on approximately $1,780 per month in North Royalton. Renting a room cost an average of $962 in 2022, while medical services and groceries amounted to $376 and $442, respectively. The habitability level reached 67 percent.

5. Willoughby Hills, Ohio: With an average monthly expense of $1,784, Willoughby Hills provides a habitability level of 74 percent. Rent for a room in 2022 was $974, while healthcare and grocery costs were $380 and $430, respectively.

6. Farmington, Michigan: This Michigan city requires an average of $1,794 per month. Renting a room in 2022 cost $1,000 on average, while monthly medical services and grocery expenses totaled $363 and $430, respectively. The city boasts a high habitability level of 94 percent.

7. Parma Heights, Ohio: With an estimated monthly cost of $1,832, Parma Heights offers a 76 percent habitability level. Renting a room in 2022 averaged $905, while healthcare services and grocery shopping amounted to $502 and $424, respectively.

While these cities may not offer the allure of big metropolitan areas or coastal destinations, they provide an affordable and secure environment for individuals with a limited budget. Retirees in particular can benefit from the savings they accumulate while enjoying a comfortable lifestyle.

It’s worth noting that the survey findings are based on average expenses and may vary depending on individual circumstances. Nonetheless, they offer valuable insights into some of the most affordable places to live in the United States while still accessing essential services, healthcare, and entertainment options.

As the cost of living continues to rise, these cities provide a glimmer of hope for those seeking an affordable and comfortable lifestyle on a limited income.