The court of Siena sentenced five prison officers of the San Gimignano prison, with sentences ranging from 5 years and 10 months up to 6 years and 6 months for torture, forgery and aggravated threat.

According to the prosecution they would be responsible for the beating of a Tunisian detainee in October 2018 in a cell transfer. The panel made its decision after seven hours of deliberation. The prosecutor had asked for between 6 and 8 years of sentence. The five defendants were in the courtroom at the reading of the sentence, some burst into tears, one yelled “Shame”. Other 10 agents for the same facts were sentenced in the past in abbreviated.