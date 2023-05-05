Tosha Khana case: Imran Khan summoned for indictment on May 10

ISLAMABAD: The court has summoned May 10 to file charges against former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Tosha Khana case.

The case was heard by Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar, Election Commission lawyers Saad Hasan and Amjad Pervez, Imran Khan’s lawyers Khawaja Haris, Gohar Ali Khan, Sher Afzal Marwat and Khalid Yusuf and leaders of Muslim League (N) were present during the hearing. Mohsin Shahnawaz appeared in the Ranjha court.

Khawaja Haris said that the petition against the admissibility of the Tosha Khana case has been filed under Section 190A of the Election Act, that the Sessions Court cannot directly hear the Tosha Khana case.

Khawaja Haris, objecting to the jurisdiction of the court, read out Section 190 and 193 of the Election Act in the court.

He said that the case being cognizable and being tried are two different things, the Sessions Court can hear the case only when it is referred under Section 190 of the Election Act.

The court rejected both the requests of Imran Khan and ordered that Imran Khan appear in person on May 10. On May 10, Imran Khan will be charged.