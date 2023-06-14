Touches and connections: A rich summary of the theater year | Culture | .a week

“this is already the second Touches and Connections that we organize during the terrible war in Ukraine. The first after the murder of Matúš and Juraj in Bratislava’s Teplárna,” writes festival program director Monika Michnová in the catalog. “As far as the pandemic is concerned, we seem to have gradually returned to ‘normal’. As far as the country is concerned, there is no question of normality. According to one survey by GLOBSEC, in 2022 more than half of Slovak citizens believed in conspiracy theories. Every second person, theoretically every second spectator in the theater hall.

If culture and art can somehow contribute to change, it is precisely by opening eyes and ears, by pointing out problems in society, by asking difficult and unpleasant questions. Cultural festivals are those places that connect and connect people, allow them to debate and confront each other, inspire and not conspire – and in this they play an essential role in society.”

In addition to productions, discussions and concerts, visitors will also find other events during the festival week: creative workshops for young children, drama education workshops directly in school classrooms. Discussions with the creators about how their production was created, while the viewers in the audience also ask questions. “We offer space for experts to express their opinion on festival productions as part of a public discussion. Children’s first contact with the theater, education, professional thematic discussions, more space for students of theater schools, a strict selection program, theater for young audiences, productions of established and non-established theaters, constructive debates and meetings of theater actors and spectators, this is also what our festival is about ,” writes program director Monika Michnová, to whom we asked several questions.

what are the highlights of the festival for you personally and why?

The focus of the festival is the Main Program every year. During the year, we carefully select productions that we consider to be key in the season. We are looking for inspiring and daring theater productions that are different from the average. This is also this year’s Main Program, which consists of ten productions of established and non-established theaters from Bratislava to Košice.

what are the specifics of this year?

If there is something specific about this year, it is sad. On Friday, June 23, Dano Heriban and his band were to play their concert at the festival. He was supposed to play songs from the new O2H record. Today we already know that she was his last. Therefore, on Friday evening, we will present a Concert for Dan at the festival. It will take place at the time when Dano Heriban and his band were supposed to be on stage at Divadelní námestí. The band SKD Pozitív will primarily play songs from productions in which Dano performed, including songs he wrote.

how did you put together the musical dramaturgy?

All concerts at the festival have something to do with theater. The concert will be performed by the Bijouterrier band, whose leader is the actress, member of the ensemble of the Martin Slovak Chamber Theater, Alena Pajtinková alias Zita Rigondeaux. The concert will also be held at the festival by the ensemble member of the Nitra Theater Andrej Bagar and the patron of this year’s festival, the actress Eva Pavlíková. Dramaturgist of the Nová scéna theater and musician Andrea Bučko will also present her new album. At the festival, a free cafe music group of members of the artistic ensemble and technical components of the Martin theater SKD NEGATÍV will also play a concert. They will play famous rock hits in an unplugged version. The principle of vocal interpretation is the word “on the contrary” – men’s songs are sung by ladies and women’s songs are interpreted by men. The well-known music group SKD POZITÍV will thus become the free café music group SKD NEGATÍV for one evening. Traditionally, we also have a concert for children at the festival – this year the living legend Braňo Jobus will play his concert for the children of Jobusovka.

what would you recommend to a viewer who wants to see you but is confused by the backlog of shows?

It’s not as much of a conundrum as it seems. Anyone who wants to see good theater will go to something from the Main Program. Those who have children will look for a children’s theater and various creative workshops. Those who do not have the opportunity to buy a ticket to the theater will find many programs at the festival for which admission is free, for example student performances or an evening program on the square in front of the Martin Theater. Just come and enjoy it. In short, we play from morning to night, for the most demanding audiences, but also for those who just want to have fun. Martin will become the theater capital in Slovakia for one week a year.

Braňo Konečný.Monika Michnová

