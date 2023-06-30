Home » Tour de France begins
News

Tour de France begins

by admin
Tour de France begins

The logo of the Tour de France. (picture alliance/dpa/Belga/Dirk Waem)

The Tour de France is the most important cycling race in the world. It is taking place for the 110th time. The start is in the city of Bilbao. Bilbao is in northern Spain. The Tour de France participants then drive across France to Paris. Because the route is so long and so difficult, it is done in stages.

176 athletes take part in the Tour de France. They are divided into teams. This year there are only 7 German cyclists. You are not among the favourites. The favorites are Jonas Vingegaard from Denmark and Tadej Pogocar from Slovenia. Both have won the Tour de France before.

See also  Changsha has become a popular destination for cultural and museum tours. Hunan Museum was selected as one of the "Top 20 Domestic Museums" by Ctrip. - Sanxiang Vientiane- Hunan Online

You may also like

Prize – Second day of reading in Klagenfurt:...

Exposed nipples aren’t so irritating on Instagram anymore

Demanding justice they will bury Laury Yisel

Tourism in Upper Austria: “It’s going uphill”

Fires and looting in three days of protests...

A specialized fiscal prison of Villavicencio that would...

How the longing for normality should be transformed...

Protesters cause damage to the largest municipal library...

Supreme Court Strikes Down President Biden’s $400 Billion...

Mario Duarte arrives at the theater with ‘Oíramario’

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy