Tour de France begins

The logo of the Tour de France. (picture alliance/dpa/Belga/Dirk Waem)

The Tour de France is the most important cycling race in the world. It is taking place for the 110th time. The start is in the city of Bilbao. Bilbao is in northern Spain. The Tour de France participants then drive across France to Paris. Because the route is so long and so difficult, it is done in stages.

176 athletes take part in the Tour de France. They are divided into teams. This year there are only 7 German cyclists. You are not among the favourites. The favorites are Jonas Vingegaard from Denmark and Tadej Pogocar from Slovenia. Both have won the Tour de France before.

