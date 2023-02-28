Around 38,000 professional visitors gathered at the Anato 2023 Tourism Showcase held in Bogotá DC – Corferias; a space in which more than 1,200 exhibitors achieved successful meetings that will allow them to strengthen the offer of tourist experiences that travelers will enjoy on their next vacations.

This year, Casanare opened its doors in Anato with one of the largest stands at the fair and one of the best locations of this edition, which allowed participation to be expanded to 34 tour operators, compared to 2022.

During the three days of this important Tourist Fair, around 2,968 commercial approaches were achieved with national destinations such as: Bogotá, Medellín, Santander, Cali, Boyacá, Cartagena, Barranquilla, Meta, Nariño, Arauca, Armenia, Bahía Solano, Caquetá, Cauca , Choachí, Chocó, Cundinamarca, Ibagué, Leticia, Manaure, Manizales, Neiva, Paipa, Pasto, Popayán, Puerto Colombia, Quindió, Valle, Vichada, Zipaquirá; Likewise, countries such as Peru, Panama, Germany, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United States, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Mexico and Miami visited the Casanare stand interested in its tourist offer.

Belonging to Anato is a seal of guarantee and quality for buyers of tourist services, which is why Casanare, through its operators, managed to close 43 deals with professionals in the sector.

Tourism is an engine for the development of the department, so contributing to its growth and creating strategies for its strengthening is also a task for future administrations.

Source: Government of Casanare

