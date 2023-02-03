Antioquia closed 2022 with Very positive tourism growth figures and with a better recovery rate than other Latin American destinationsevidencing the economic potential of the sector, which exceeds the number of visits compared to 2019 and which continues to consolidate tourism as a great commitment to generate development in the territories.

Among the data to highlight in Antioquia there is the migratory flow of non-resident foreign passengers that, according to the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, was 606,083 tourists; an increase of 111% compared to 2021 (287,064) and 38.2% compared to 2019 (438,532). Here it is important to highlight that for the country the air migration flow of foreigners in 2022 was 3,511,211 passengers, a figure higher than that registered in 2021, which was 1,522,129.

In terms of lodging and lodging, according to Cotelco, the occupancy rate for 2022 closed at 73.4% compared to 49.4% in 2021, a higher figure, even, than that of 2019, which was 60.3%. In addition, at the end of the year, a total of 9,788 accommodation and lodging establishments were estimated, and a total of 56,850 rooms.

The year also closed with 14,347 active tourism service providers with a National Tourism Registry in the department, according to the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism. Regarding land transport, the year 2022 closed with 1,773,261 vehicles mobilized through the transport terminals of the capital of Antioquia, a figure higher than that of 2021, which was 1,492,843, which represents an increase of 19%.

“Tourism is one of the sectors that has grown the most in the world and Antioquia is no stranger to this reality; in fact, at the end of 2022 we are reporting excellent results with some growth that exceeds the figures before the pandemic by more than 38% in terms of non-resident foreigners who have arrived in our territory. This is great news that allows us to understand how tourism effectively becomes an axis of economic development to create wealth and well-being in the communities”, says Juan David Blanco, Secretary of Tourism of Antioquia.

According to the survey carried out by the Secretary of Tourism of Antioquia, How do you travel through Antioquia? the level of satisfaction that the people of Antioquia who traveled in 2022 through their department have is close to 97%. Likewise, 94.17% of Antioqueños state that in 2023 they intend to continue enjoying our tourist offer, which gives us great growth prospects for this current year.

Antioquia’s commitment to sustainable tourism

By the year 2022, tourism represented 4.8% of GDP in Antioquia, a figure higher than that of 2019, which was 4%. To strengthen this indicator, the Government of Antioquia, through the Ministry of Tourism, has implemented programs and strategies that aim, in a sustainable manner, at strengthening the economy with the development of the tourism industry in the subregions.